PESHAWAR - Former Ambassador of Pakistan, Manzoorul Haq on Sunday said poets and artists were playing significant role in promoting soft image of the country and underlined the need for taking practical steps for their welfare and financial support of their families to live a dignified life. Despite of limited financial resources, he said, poets and artists were enhancing the country’s prestige through their poetry and artwork and time has come to take pragmatic steps at the government level for their welfare and socioeconomic development of families of all those who were immortalised.
“The renowned Pashto folk singer, Hidayatullah Khan had spent last period of his life in extremely difficult conditions as he was overlooked for years despite rendering valuable services for the country’s music industry,” Manzoor told APP. The recipient of President’s Award for Pride of Performance and numerous other awards of cultural organisations had been living in oblivion since 2004 owing to domestic issues followed by health problems, memory loss and finally lost battle for life in September last year. Known as Muhammad Rafi of Pashto, Ustad Hidayatullah Khan had gained widespread reputation for his famous hit pashto songs ‘Rasha Auo Rasha’, ‘Manzal Da Tolo Uew De Kho Safar Juda Juda’, ‘Tere Shwey Warze Da Khanda’ and ‘Yema Da Truck Driver’.
His popular songs at Pasto movies such as Deedan, Orbal, Jawargar, Da Pakhtun Tora, Alaqa Ghair and Ghazi Kaka had taken Hidayatullah’s popularity to new heights.
“We need to give enormous respect and finanicial support to such legands in their life rather waits for their demise to acknowledge their services,” Manzoorul Haq who served Pakistan’s Ambassador in Saudi Arabia and Egypt told media. “Pragmatic steps should be taken for free treatment of all those artists and poets confronted to fatal ailments. Literary, cultural and entertainment functions were being held frequently in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad where artists, poets, musicians and singers receive warm applause from audiences and get exposures besides contributing to their families’ economy.