ISLAMABAD - Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired a meeting in Islamabad today to discuss issues pertaining to the power sector. The meeting discussed various proposals, including uniform power tariff for the consumers for a period of 12 to 18 months to save them from the inflationary pressures.

The Finance Adviser asked the Energy Division to take input from other stakeholders as well to build a final proposal with the objective of saving the energy consumers from inflationary pressures and providing ease by gradual reduction in the prevailing tariffs.