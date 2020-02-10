Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that after stabilising the economy, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is now focusing on providing relief to people.

He said in a media statement that the PTI government was taking all possible administrative measures to overcome price-hike, and taking unprecedented initiatives to further improve the economy.

Buzdar maintained that the previous governments focused only on the the rulers’ personal interests instead of ensuring progress and prosperity of the country.

“Today, the whole nation has paid a heavy price for their misdeeds,” he added. “The PTI government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has not only steered the country out of economic and other crises but also put it on the right path,” said the CM.

The chief minister maintained that the goverbnment’s relations with its allies had been exemplary and the opposition would have to face disappointment in its attempts to create differences between the PTI and its coalition partners.