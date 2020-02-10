Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government will go to any extent to provide relief to the masses especially the poor and the salaried class.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad which discussed measures to provide relief to the poor and the salaried class and to ensure provision of essential commodities to the people at reduced rates.

Imran Khan said the government cannot act as a silent spectator on the difficulties faced by the poor people.

The decisions taken by the Prime Minister to provide relief to the common people will be announced after the cabinet meeting tomorrow.