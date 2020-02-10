Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of people, includ­ing journalists, and people belonging to other walks of life atended the funeral prayer of father of a senior journalist and National Press Club President Sohail Ahmed Khan here on Sun­day. Ahmed’s father had breathed his last on Satur­day night at Satellite Town due to protracted illness.

His funeral prayer was held at Subhani Mosque after Zuhar prayer. Later, he was laid to rest in the graveyard of Satellite Town. Deceased’s Soyam will be held today (on Monday) after Zuhar prayer. Meanwhile, office-bearers and members of National Press Club have expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of father of National Press Club President Sohail Ahmed Khan.