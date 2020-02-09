Share:

Props to your editorial Kashmir and Islamic world. Kashmir still bleeds on daily basis, by not getting media coverage we have forgotten this indian massacre. Islamic countries neither paying heed nor mercy, for the behalf of this carelessness Indian PM Modhi denied Article 370 and 35A. And annex new self-maded rules.

Despite having nuclear power, Pakistan os doing nothing because Modhi has make strong relations with Islamic world by trade basis. Pakistan has warned Global powers that this dispute is a nuclear Flashpoint, but world turned blinded eye and this gives Modhi an opportunity to manifest destrous and horrified acts of adolf Hitler in Kashmir. Concluding, we should not wait for having some kind of favor from Islamic countries because they use Pakistan only for their convenience. We must explore and spread atrocous acts of Indian armed forces towards world.

SAMEER UMRANI,

Karachi.