Rahim yar khan -Husband tortured his wife over a domestic issue and cut off her hairs.

Police have registered a case against accused after arresting him.

According to details, Zafarabad resident Kiran Bibi lodged a complaint in police station that she had contracted marriage two years ago with Kamran, who used to manhandle her soon after marriage. Last day, she was busy in housework when her husband Kamran started making arguments with her and cut off her hairs and fled the scene. Police arrested Kamran and locked him up.

Teams raid sugar

mills, seize 10k sacks

District administration on Sunday continued raiding sugar warehouses and sealed godowns and seized around 10,000 sugar bags.

The district administration teams raided various sugar warehouses on Saturday and Sunday in different parts of the district despite large supply of sugar available throughout the district.

It’s government’s duty to force sugar mills to sell sugar at cheaper prices so that public can purchase cheap sugar. According to sources, government team seized over 10,000 sacks of sugar inside four stores. Store owners said that raids on the stores and shops were incomprehensible, despite government must order sugar mills to make sure the availability of huge amount of sugar in their mills in open market to reduce sugar prices.

Youth dies after

hitting a train

A youth was killed while crossing a railway line after hitting a Lahore-bound goods train near Liaqatpur.

Three people have so far died in a week in Rahim Yar Khan district with train collisions.

On Saturday afternoon around 12 pm, Nadeem, a resident of Chak No. 20 Liaquatpur, about 30km from Rahim Yar Khan, who is said to be about 20 years old, hit by a train while crossing a railway line.

According to an witness, Nadeem saw the train coming and tried to cross the railway line hurriedly, but failed to do so. He died on the spot. Rescue 1122 reached the spot. He was taken to hospital where the dead body was handed over to heirs after the post-mortem.

A couple of days ago, two people also died with train collision in Sadiqabad and Rahim Yar Khan.