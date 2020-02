Share:

Ahmedpur East - Wali Swat Prince Miangul Adnan Aurangzeb, his wife and two daughters visited historical Sadiqgarh Palace Dera Nawab Sahib. Head of former princely state Swat ruling family who is also maternal grandson of late President Field Marshal Ayub Khan called on Amir of Bahawalpur Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi and his son Crown Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi.

They exchanged matters of mutual interest and prevailing situation of the country. Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi briefed him about the history of his family, historical palaces and cultural heritage of former Bahawalpur State. Meeting lasted for one and half hours. Later Prince Miangul Adnan Aurangzeb, his wife and daughters drove to historical Fort Derawar in Cholistan. They also visited royal graveyard of former Abbasi rulers and offered Fateha on the graves of last ruler of former Bahawalpur State Nawab General Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Khamis Abbasi and late Amir of Bahawalpur & former Governor Punjab Alhaj Brigadier Nawab Muhammad Abbas Khan Abbasi, besides laying floral wreaths.