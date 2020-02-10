Share:

LAHORE - Master Paints Black lifted the Master Paints Polo Cup after beating Master Paints/Remington Pharma by 5½-5 in the main final played here at LP&CC on Sunday.

Master Paints CEO Sufi Muhammad Amin graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest while Master Paints Director Sufi M Haris, Sufi M Amir, Farooq Amin Sufi, Sufi M Uzair, LP&CC President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary Babar Mehboob Awan, players and their families were also present on the occasion.

From the winning side, Master Paints Black, Sufi Muhammad Amir hammered a hat-trick of goals while Sufi Muhammad Uzair and Manuel Carranza struck one goal apiece. From the losing side, Master Paints/Remington Pharma, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi thrashed in three goals while Farooq Amin Sufi converted one goal. It is worth mentioning here that this was the first tournament of Sufi Muhammad Uzair as a player and in his debut event, he not only contributed well towards his team’s triumphs but also won all the three matches he played so far.

Talking to media, Master Paints CEO Sufi M Amin said: “The final of the event proved to be a thrilling one, where both the teams played well and in the end, it was a half goal handicap advantage which helped Master Paints Black emerged as title winners.”