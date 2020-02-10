Share:

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Planning, De­velopment and Special Initiatives Asad Umer said on Sunday that there would be no politics when it came to the interests of people of the city.

Hs said party leadership was looking for a giant political figure for contesting polls from Lyari, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) knew that whosoever was award­ed the party ticket, people of Lyari would vote for him.

Abdul Shakoor Shad had defeat­ed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto from Lyari in the last elections.

Asad was addressing the inau­gural ceremony of a charity hos­pital, built by PTI leaders Ghani Awan and Jalal Bachlani.

PTI local leaders and Members of National and Provincial Assem­blies, MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad, Hunaid Lakhani, Ramzan Ghan­chi, Sidra Imran, Dr Sanjay, Adeel Ahmed and others were present on the occasion.

“I had a meeting with Federal Minister Fehmida Mirza recently, and requested for funds allocation to make a sports ground in Lyari so that the youth of Lyari could par­ticipate in recreational activities,” PTI leader said, and added, “I also met with Sindh CM and discussed with him projects for the city.”

“We are willing to work with any political party if it is willing to serve the people. K4 project is one of the most significant projects for Karachiites, in which we have to bring 260 million gallons of water from Keenjhar Lake to the city. We will also work on projects near the Northern Bypass and Lyari Ex­pressway in order to address traf­fic issues in the city,” Asad added.

“Kamyab Naujawan Programme is key to progress since it will empower our youth and women. The main issue we are facing to­day is inflation. PM Imran Khan held a meeting on Saturday in this regard, and the government is about to take strong decisions this month to curb inflation,” the min­ister told the gathering.

While discussing alliance with MQM-P, he added that both the parties had the same objective; which was to serve people of the city.

MNA Shakoor Shad and Hunaid Lakhani lauded PTI leaders Ghani Awan and Jalal Bachlani for build­ing the free hospital and termed it as a gift for the people of Lyari.

“PM Imran’s primary focus is on Karachi, and he is determined to work for city’s development,” Hu­naid Lakhani added.

“Parties used Lyari for politi­cal purposes in the past, but PTI and its elected representatives are now working for Lyari’s de­velopment. Former governments promoted the culture of drugs in Lyari. We will give pens to our youth,” said MNA Shakoor Shad.

MPA Ramzan Ghanchi said that the purpose of PTI’s coming to power was to bring a change, “And we are bringing change in every walk of life.”