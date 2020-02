Share:

MIRPURKHAS - An old man was killed while another was seriously in­jured when a speeding car hit a bike on Mirpurkhas- Umerkot road near Baloch­abad bus stop on Sunday. Reports say that Natho Kol­hi, 70, son of Revo Kolhi, and Aado Kolhi were on their way on a bike that a speed­ing car coming from the opposite direction hit their bike as a result of which they sustained serious wounds while one of them, Natho Kolhi, was killed on the spot.