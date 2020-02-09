Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police arrested over 200 criminals besides four car-lifters and recovered stolen vehicles and bikes from them during the last week.

According to the police, 26 accused were arrested for their involvement in dacoity/burglary and car theft incidents. Thirty two accused were held for their involvement in possessing illegal weapons during the last one week.

The police also recovered 30 pistols, three daggers and 127 live rounds from their possession.

The police held another 31 for dealing in contrabands. Fifty five other were arrested under different charges, according to the police. Besides, the police apprehended 52 absconders during the one week time period.

The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC), of Islamabad police arrested four members of two inter-provincial gangs involved in car theft and recovered nine vehicles worth millions of rupees from them, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed assigned task to SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer to accelerate efforts against car-lifters.

Following his directions, the spokesman said, a special team was constituted under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub-Inspector Liaquat Ali who succeeded to accomplish the task and busted two car-lifter gangs.

The members of the first gang have been identified as Ibrar Hussain son of Muhammad Anwar and Qadeer son of Sagheer, residents of Rawalpindi while the other two have been identified as Abdul Ghaffar son of Muhammad Yousaf and Abdul Jabbar son of Muhammad Yousaf, residents of Poonch Rawalakot, Azad Kashmir. The police team also recovered nine vehicles worth millions of rupees from them. During the preliminary investigation, they have confessed to take away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and sold at different places of Khyber Pakhtunkwa and Azad Kashmir. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of ACLC Police Team and directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car/motorbike-lifting incidents.