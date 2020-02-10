Share:

KARACHI: - More than 30 suspects were taken in custody by po­lice during the search op­eration in Liaquatabad on Sunday.

According to media re­ports, Karachi police con­ducted operation in Lia­quatabad and Sahib Dad while door to door opera­tion was also conducted.

During the operation, police took more than 30 persons into custody and shifted them to the lockup for questioning.

ONE INJURED DUE TO FIRING

Meanwhile, accord­ing to Rescue sources, one person got injured in Karimabad Market on Sun­day due to firing. The man was identified as 27-year-old Ikram.