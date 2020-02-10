KARACHI: - More than 30 suspects were taken in custody by police during the search operation in Liaquatabad on Sunday.
According to media reports, Karachi police conducted operation in Liaquatabad and Sahib Dad while door to door operation was also conducted.
During the operation, police took more than 30 persons into custody and shifted them to the lockup for questioning.
ONE INJURED DUE TO FIRING
Meanwhile, according to Rescue sources, one person got injured in Karimabad Market on Sunday due to firing. The man was identified as 27-year-old Ikram.