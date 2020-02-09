Share:

Attock-An open day was organised in The City School Attock Campus. The purpose was to bridge the gap between the school and community. It also provided the school with the chance to showcase teaching methods and students’ work and performance in different learning areas.

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbass Bokhari graced the occasion as a chief guest. He met the students and took keen interest in all ongoing activities and was highly impressed with the students’ performance.

While talking to the school administration, he emphasised on the moral values integration into teaching curriculum. He also suggested that it would be a great opportunity if private schools and public sector schools work together for the improvement of educational standards.

He said that educational institutes must prepare youth to shoulder the future responsibilities and must emphasise upon character building also. Deputy Director Information Shahzad Niaz Khokhar, Student Counsellor Syed Muhammad Qasim Raza, parents of the students and notables also participated.