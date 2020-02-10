Share:

ISLAMABAD - Iran and Pakistan held the first ever two-day session of Joint Working Group on Information and Communications Technologies (ICTs) in Islamabad to develop cooperation on communications and technology.

An official statement said that the meeting was co-chaired by Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and Iranian Deputy Minister for Innovation and Technology Affairs of Ministry of Information and Communications Technology Sattar Hashemi. The discussions revolved around exploring areas of cooperation in the field of ICT and the creation of an enabling environment for harnessing the benefits of 4th Industrial Revolution and resulting digital space for the greater benefit of people especially the youth, IRNA reported Sunday.

The statement further said the consultative session further streamlined on the beneficial use of mutual expertise on either side in the field of Information and Communication Technologies leading to capacity building initiatives, improving the situation of internet in the region and exchange of best practices through efficient use of technology.

During the said session both sides shared about the developments of their local ICT sectors and emphasized on learning from each other’s experiences and to further improve the working relation relating to connectivity. The statement said that the meeting called for continued discussions and collaboration in the field of ICTs for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals through efficient use of technology.