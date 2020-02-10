Share:

ISLAMABAD - The second round of Pakistan-Morocco bilateral political consultations has concluded in Islamabad.

Both sides discussed various facets of on-going cooperation, and ways to further deepen mutually beneficial engagement, a Foreign Office statement said here Sunday.

Ambassador Abdelkader EL Ansari, from the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation visited Pakistan from 6-8 February 2020.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Additional Secretary (Africa), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ali Ahmed Arain.

The talks focused on the entire gamut of bilateral relations including political, economic, commercial, security and people-to-people ties. Various facets of on-going cooperation, and ways to further deepen mutually beneficial engagement were discussed.

Enhancement of trade ties, visa facilitation, business, cultural and educational exchanges and defence cooperation also came under review.

Both sides agreed that the BPC provided a useful mechanism for regular, in-depth exchange of views on all issues of common interest.

To further deepen existing friendly relations, it was decided to enhance the momentum of bilateral exchanges and high level visits. Regional developments also came under discussion.

The Moroccan side was briefed on the on-going Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir following India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

Ambassador Ansari also called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production, and Investment, Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood.

Pakistan and Morocco have long-standing friendship premised on mutual goodwill, mutual respect and shared perceptions on matters of common concern. Pakistan views Morocco as an important African partner.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan has embarked on an “Engage Africa Policy” that seeks to deepen engagement, particularly in the realm of trade and economic cooperation, with Pakistan’s African partners. The BPC with Morocco was another step in this direction.