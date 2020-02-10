Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has urged the world to stop India from disrupting the regional peace, senior officials said.

Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui told The Nation yesterday that Pakistan was raising the issue of India’s warmongering across the world.

“Indians defiance is being raised in the United Nations. We urge the world to stop India from disrupting the regional peace. The war would be destructive for the whole region,” she said.

Over the weekend, Indian Charge d’ Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by Director General South Asia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri to register Pakistan’s strong protest at the ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control in Chirikot Sector on 8 February 2020, resulting in the death of a civilian man and serious injuries to another civilian lady.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the DG South Asia underscored that such senseless Indian acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, further vitiate the tense atmosphere along the LoC and were a threat to regional peace and security. He added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Separately, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi held consultations with the Kashmiri leadership regarding the situation in held Kashmir.

The meeting was held as a follow-up to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with the Kashmiri leadership and his address to the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.

The Kashmiris delegation comprised heads of parliamentary parties in AJK, led by Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, as well as with representatives of the All Parties Huriyat Conference.

The purpose of the meetings was to exchange views on the continuing dire situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and consult about the ongoing international campaign to further advance the Kashmiri cause.

The participants acknowledged the sacrifices made by the Kashmiri people for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

The Foreign Minister underscored that Kashmir will continue to remain the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He reiterated Pakistan’s firm resolve to stand with the Kashmiris till the realization of their right to self-determination as promised by the international community.

The Foreign Minister stressed that solution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people was imperative and association of the Kashmiris in this process of advancing the resolution was indispensable. He underscored that a just and lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute was also essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

Another official told The Nation that the government had decided to expose India among the world powers.

“We want peace but India us trying to throw the region into a war. We will do our best for peace but our forces are ready for any challenge,” he added.Over the weekend, Pakistan firmly rejected the Indian leadership’s continuing irresponsible anti-Pakistan rhetoric.

The recent remarks by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are reflection of India’s desperate attempts to divert attention from international criticism of its illegal and inhuman actions in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the growing protests against anti-minority policies of the RSS-inspired BJP government, said a foreign ministry statement.