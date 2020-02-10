Share:

KARACHi - A two-day multi-hued ‘Hunarmand Crafts Mela, 2020’, organised under the auspices of Sindh Indigenous & Traditional Crafts Company (SITCO), in col­laboration with Endowment Fund Trust (EFT), concluded here at Arts Coun­cil of Pakistan on Sunday. The purpose of holding the festival was to promote beautiful traditional handicrafts of the province that included decorative do­mestic objects, ornaments, pottery, clothing and other objects.

Artisans from far-flung areas of the province put on display their hand­made attractive and eye-catching articles, including ornaments, pottery, hand-woven clothes and blankets, handmade jewelry, hand-stitched quilts, clothing and ceramics. More than 100 artisans put on display their hand­made products. Besides, food stalls were also set up that offered traditional cuisines. People from all walks of life poured in to attend the handicrafts fair. Showing their love for traditional handicrafts they purchased a lot of their favourite articles directly from the artisans on both days of the fair.

SITCO bore the lodging and boarding expenses of artisans and they were also given the stalls free of cost. People, especially women, took keen inter­est in handicrafts and clothing including lawns and silk suits, block printing, gota Kinari, Chunri, Woolen Shawls and Khaddar. They also showed their in­terest in crafts of baskets, table sets, basketry, bead work, pottery, ceramics, metal work, wooden artifact, carpet, stone carving and other stuff made up of palm trees’ branches and leaves.