KHANEWAL-Pilgrims going to Hajj under the government scheme will be provided with best facilities and will be given training by advanced technology so that they will not face any difficulty during performing Hajj and Hajj policy 2020 will be announced by next week.

Director Hajj Multan Chaudhry Muhammad Zahid expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the Senior Working Journalist Forum District Press Club Khanewal, which was led by president Anjum Bashir Ahmed.

The delegation included Qulzum Bashir Ahmed, Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood, Rana Javed Mustafa, Manzoor Hussain Bhatti, Javed Gujar, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, Syed Asim Abbas Bukhari, Chaudhry Azhar Sohail, Muhammad Faisal Arshad, Ambar Bashir Ahmed and Ahmad Kamal. While Multan's coordinator Rana Mohammad Asif, Assistant Directors Ajmal Bajwa and Nawab Khan were also present on this occasion.

Muhammad Zahid told the delegation that this year, fortunate pilgrims whose name will be finalised to go on pilgrimage under the official Hajj policy will be trained at 30 centers of the Multan region in two phases through modern 3D and 4D technology.

This year, the Ministry of Hajj has decided to hire private training companies and master trainers. Director Hajj Multan further added that the first phase of training will be given before Ramazan and the second phase will be given after the month of Ramazan. He said that the Ministry of Hajj Government of Pakistan is trying hard to provide pilgrims best facilities to perform Hajj. He further said that pilgrims of any country are considered as the diplomats of that country in Saudi Arabia; they will be given training in this regard so that they can be good for their country through their attitude, behavior and responsibilities. Zahid further urged that interested Hajj pilgrims to get ready for submission of their applications for Hajj draws.