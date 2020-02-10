PESHAWAR - Secretary Livestock and Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Israr Khan Sunday said distribution of chicken under domestic poultry project of the Prime Minister Imran Khan was in full swing receiving over whelming responses people across the province.
He said distribution of chicken in the domestic poultry project of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s National Agriculture Emergency Program through Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got significant responses from the people of Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, and Karak.
He said this week, distribution of poultry in Mardan and Swabi has been completed while in next week it will be started in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Tank and Lakki Marwat.
The distribution process, including the integrated districts, has initiated phase wise, he said adding: “It will be launched from the first week of March and in the view of the usefulness of the programme, the government has been requested to further expand the programme so that the public can get the maximum benefit from this useful programme.”
He said through this program poor and middle class people could not only improve their economic condition but also meet their daily needs as well.
According to statistics, people from all over the province have been given the program through which they could improve their economic condition.