PESHAWAR - Secretary Livestock and Agriculture Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Muhammad Israr Khan Sunday said distribution of chicken under domestic poultry project of the Prime Min­ister Imran Khan was in full swing receiving over whelming responses peo­ple across the province.

He said distribution of chicken in the do­mestic poultry project of Prime Minister Im­ran Khan’s National Ag­riculture Emergency Pro­gram through Livestock Department Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa got signif­icant responses from the people of Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, and Karak.

He said this week, dis­tribution of poultry in Mardan and Swabi has been completed while in next week it will be start­ed in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Tank and Lakki Marwat.

The distribution pro­cess, including the inte­grated districts, has ini­tiated phase wise, he said adding: “It will be launched from the first week of March and in the view of the usefulness of the programme, the gov­ernment has been re­quested to further ex­pand the programme so that the public can get the maximum bene­fit from this useful pro­gramme.”

He said through this program poor and mid­dle class people could not only improve their eco­nomic condition but also meet their daily needs as well.

According to statistics, people from all over the province have been giv­en the program through which they could im­prove their economic condition.