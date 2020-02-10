Share:

LAHORE - Departing from its previous stance, the PML-Q leadership has finally agreed to hold talks with the government to settle the contentious issues hampering progress on the implementation of the power-sharing deal earlier singed between the coalition partners.

The two sides are set to resume the stalled negotiations here on Monday (today) with high hopes of a breakthrough on the issues in question.

Previously, the PML-Q leaders had refused to have talks with the new team stating that the agreement reached with the previous team should be implemented first before taking up any other matter.

They had claimed that all modalities had been settled with the previous team led by Jahangir Khan Tareen and there was no need to start the process a fresh.

Parvez Elahi had questioned the government’s move to announce a new team stating that the previous Committee was changed when it was making progress in negotiations. Moonis Elahi had said last week that that a road map had been prepared in negotiations with the previous Committee and which was about to enter the implementation phase.

Moonis had then termed the latest move a “self sabotage” expressing disapproval of the new Committee formed to negotiate with their leadership.

“We were making excellent progress with earlier Committee comprising of Jahangir Khan Tareen, Pervaiz Khattak and Shahzad Arbab. Why is PTI out to self sabotage itself??”, Moonis had said in his tweet.

It has been learnt that PML-Q leaders agreed to sit with the government’s team after getting assurance that there would be no further discussion on the issues already settled with the previous team. Besides, the government has also enlarged its negotiation team on the demand of their coalition partner.

Two new members, Parvez Khattak and Asad Umer have been included in the team which originally comprised Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Shafqat Mahmood.

When contacted, PML-Q’s secretary General Kamil Ali Agha was not sure whether or not Jahangir Khan Tareen would be part of the government’s negotiation team.

Government’s negotiation team on Sunday contacted the Chaudhry cousins and requested for resumption of the negotiation process.

The meeting will take place at the Lahore residence of PML-Q leaders at around 12-30 pm.

Ch Shujat Hussain, Ch Parvez Elahi, Ch Moonis Elahi, Ch Salik Hussain, Tariq Bashir Cheema and Kamil Ali Agha would take part in the negotiations from the PML-Q side.