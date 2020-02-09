Share:

ISLAMABAD-After completion of rehabilitation, renovation and improvement work by the Capital Development Authority, road lights on Kashmir Highway from TF Complex to G-12 have been made functional.

Road lights on this major road developed faults, causing problems for motorists and residents apart from leaving parts of the avenue in the dark.

Moreover, residents were also demanding immediate repair of dysfunctional road lights in order to ensure their safety at night.

In order to address this issue, CDA was tasked to carryout immediate repair and maintenance of the road lights.

In this context, necessary funds were allocated and after completing codal formalities, tenders for repair and maintenance of lights on Kashmir Highway were issued during the end of last year and work was awarded accordingly.

Ensuring effective monitoring, the task has been completed. In this connection, missing light poles from TF complex to G-12 Kashmir Highway have been installed; entire cabling of lights has been repaired while existing light poles have also been made functional to secure the road travelling particularly at night timings.