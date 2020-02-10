Share:

ATTOCK-An Open Day was organised in The City School Attock Campus.

The purpose was to bridge the gap between the school and community.

It also provided the school with the chance to showcase the teaching methods and students’ work and performance in different learning areas. These activities are paramount and part and parcel of The City School to develop the students’ personality as well as to strengthen the classroom learning.

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbass Bokhari graced the occasion as a chief guest. He met all the students and took keen interest in all ongoing activities and was highly impressed with the students’ performance. Talking to school administration, he emphasised on the moral values integration into teaching curriculum. He also suggested that it would be great opportunity if private schools and public sector schools work together for the improvement of educational standards.

He said that educational institutes must prepare young lot to shoulder the future responsibilities and must emphasise upon character building also. Deputy Director Information Shahzad Niaz Khokhar , Student Carrier Counselor Syed Muhammad Qasim Raza , Parents of the students and notables also participated . Syed Yawar Bokhari said that it was high time for the character building of the young lot as men of character can bring a positive change. He said that City School was playing an important role in enhancing literacy rate and was surely giving quality education to the students.