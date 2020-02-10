Share:

KARACHI - The two-day long second International Conference on Information Science and Communication Technology concluded here at the University of Karachi (KU) on a high note on Sunday. The scholars vowed to promote the culture of infor­mation technology to boost the eco­nomic development of the country.

Sindh IT Minister Nawab Muhammad Taimur Talpur, who was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony, said that it was a great opportunity for students to learn from national and foreign scientists, and added that the process of learning never ended. He advised the students to never stop learning in their lives.

Describing the performance of Sindh government in different sectors, he said the provincial government was doing a great job under the guidance of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in terms of local governance and healthcare.

“The role of IT is very important in every department of the government, and by the end of this term, I will try to make sure that all the government hospitals are connected with modern IT software. Health Department is do­ing great in the province. I proudly say that people from other provinces come to Sindh for healthcare services,” the minister boasted.

Admitting that Sindh was lagging be­hind other provinces in IT sector, the minister said, “But we are still work­ing quite hard in order to compete with other provinces. We have provided free Wi Fi internet facilities to eight univer­sities of the province. We have consti­tuted an advisory committee at govern­ment level, consisting of IT companies and experts.”

Speaking on the occasion, KU Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that he believed that IT was one of the leading compo­nents of global economies. “Develop­ment of IT sector is needed if we want to have sustained development,” he said, and added, “The IT sector also en­sures society’s progress.”

He observed that cyber security had global importance. He urged the IT ex­perts and students to be innovative and keep themselves abreast with the mod­ern trends and changes in the field, na­tionally and globally.

“We need to design and revise our curriculum in line with the modern de­mands and trends of the global and na­tional market,” Iraqi stressed.

The Dean Faculty of Science KU Pro­fessor Dr Tabassum Mehboob informed the audience that “We are always searching for platforms for academics and researchers to share their stories, studies and experiences with each oth­er as well as with students all of whom belong to the field of Information Sci­ence and Communication Technology.”

She said that the ICISCT 20 was im­portant for all those who were connect­ed to the field, both at home and abroad.

She added that the speakers at ICISCT 20 had made considerable contribu­tions in their research, and their con­tributions to the field of IT and commu­nication would surely have the positive impact on societies.

During the last day, Anders Schmidt Kristensen, Department of Energy Technology, Aalborg University, deliv­ered the keynote address on “Computer Based Egress Simulation of Multiple Scenarios” while Enrique Nava, Profes­sor ETSI Telecommunications, Malaga University presented keynote address on “A brief evolution of image process­ing techniques in medical applications.”

Nawab Muhammad Faseeh Qureshi of Sungkyunkwan University, Seoul, South Korea, talked about the “Towards Global Cities Digitization: Inter-Data Reposito­ry Network. In Global Cities as an exam­ple” and Professor Hui Wang, University of Ulster, UK, informed the audience on “Graph Similarity – Counting Through Matrices”.

Vice Admiral (r) Syed Arifullah Hus­saini, during his talk, shared with the audience his views on the topic of “Chal­lenges and Opportunities” whereas an­other speaker Dr Syed Attique Shah from the Department of Information Technology, BUITEMS, Quetta- Paki­stan, spoke on the topic, “The Rising Role of Big Data Analytics in the Inter­net of Things: State-of-the-Art Advances and Prospects.”

Dr Bhagwan Das, Associate Profes­sor from Department of Computer Sciences, QUEST, Pakistan, shared his views on “Artificial Internet of Things: A future combo – Technology, when AI meets IoTs”. A number of scholars also presented their papers during the sec­ond day of the ICISCT ’20.