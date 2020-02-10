Share:

LAHORE - Shaukat Javed and Syed Fakhar Ali Shah were unanimously elected as chairman and president of Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) here on Sunday. The PFB’s elective general council meeting was held on Sunday at Bahria Cricket Stadium under the supervision of its chairman Shaukat Javed. All the general council members attended the meeting, while Arshad Sattar was present there as a representative of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA). Shaukat Javed welcomed the members and informed the house about the agenda of the meeting. The house also offered Fatiha for former PFB president Syed Khawar Shah (late). The house unanimously approved the last minutes of the general council meeting of PFB and then unanimously elected the members of executive committee for the next four years. Shaukat Javed was elected as chairman, Syed Fakhar Ali Shah president, M Mohsin Khan senior vice president, Haider Khan Lehri, M Hamood Lakhvi, Iftikhar Ahmed Asim, Dr Noman-ul-Haq as vice presidents, Sh Mazhar Ahmed secretary, Tahir Mahmood treasurer, Mussadiq Hanif, M Jamil Kamran, Tariq Nadeem as male members at large, Ms Sadia Alvi, Ms Aisha Irum, Ms Hummaira Mughal and Ms Ann Fatima as female members at large.