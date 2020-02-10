Share:

LAHORE - The Pak Pharma and Healthcare Expo 2020 Exhibition and Conference would be held from February 11 to 13 at Expo Centre Lahore without Chinese exhibitors as they have declined to visit Pakistan due to prevailing situation of Corona. This three-day exhibition and conference was being organized by Prime Event Management and was supported by Pakistan Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Association (PPMA). Mr. Asif Rauf, Chief Executive Officer, Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) would inaugurate this exhibition. Other guests at inaugural ceremony were Mohammad Zaka Ur Rehman – Chairman PPMA, Dr. Uzair Nagra – Chairman PPMA North and Irfan Iqbal Sheikh – President Lahore Chamber of Commerce. Other speakers of inaugural ceremony would include Sultan Ghani – Advisor to State Minister of Health Ministry of National Health Services, Dr Obaidullah – Director DRAP, Syed Khalid Saeed Bukhari – Chief of Party USP, Hamid Raza – CEO Neutro Pharma Pvt. Ltd. and Dr Zeba Ahmed Shuja – Director Technical Schazoo Zaka Pvt. Ltd. Director Prime Event Kamran Abbasi told that as many as 65 companies from different cities of Pakistan and abroad including Japan, Turkey, Malaysia, Taiwan and Korea. “Some 15 exhibitors earlier confirmed their stalls and they were expected to arrive but due to complex situation of Corona virus in China, they have cancelled this visit,” he confirmed. He said that this event would be an important milestone in promotion of pharma and healthcare industry of Punjab. It would bring together all the stakeholders of pharmaceutical industry under one roof during these three days of event, he told. The exhibition would provide an excellent opportunity of one to one contact for all those who were interested in to promote their products and services to pharmaceutical industry in Pakistan. Meetings and discussion on the sideline of the exhibition would help participants in shaping and formulating future strategies and business plans. This exhibition would provide a rare opportunity to both local and international manufacturers and suppliers of equipment and service to have in direct contact with the pharmaceutical manufacturers in Pakistan, he told.