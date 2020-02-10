Share:

LAHORE - Police on Sunday resolved a case pertaining to killing of a prayer leader’s son in Lahore as friends of the victim admitted killing him for selling out his mobile phone to purchase ice drug.

According to details, the body of the victim Hafiz Hamdan was found from a sewerage line, in Gulshan-e-Ravi on January 6.

Only to be found in the investigations later that he was initially killed and then dumped in the gutter. The police initiated the probe and arrested two of his friends Owais and Abdullah for their alleged role in the killing.

The culprits admitted that they had killed their friend to snatch his mobile phone and sell it out to purchase ice drug. “He has an expensive mobile and we plan to sell his phone to buy ice drug from it,” a statement by police quoted the accused. The authorities said that the four accused started taking ice drug some days back.

On January 29, a four-member racket involved in supplying ice drug to students has been arrested by police officials during a raid conducted near Tipu Sultan road in Karachi. The raid conducted by the officials of Ferozabad police station where they seized a huge quantity of ice powder from the possession of the arrested persons besides confiscating anti-dote, heroin, and charas. Moreover, the officials had also impounded two motorcycles, seven mobile phones and other assets during the raid.

Police officials said the men were identified as Gul Ameer, Sadam Hussain, Naim, and Hazrat Gul. The four-member racket of drug peddlers belongs to Balochistan’s capital Quetta and currently residing in Sohrab Goth area of Karachi.