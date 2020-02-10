Share:

Toba Tek Singh - A 52-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were killed in two firing incidents in Chak Kohalan Wala near Pirmahal on Sunday. Pirmahal police have registered cases into these double murder cases. In her complainant, Mumtaz Bibi wife of Rab Nawaz Gadhi said that over old enmity their opponent Arshad Shahzad Gadhi and his six accomplices attacked and fired indiscriminately on their house as a result her sister Gukzar Bibi was seriously injured who died when she was being shifted to Pirmahal Tehsel headquarters Hospital.

Another FIR registered separately on complaint of Shahbaz Khan Gadhi, said that over an enmity, Zain Abbas Gadhi and his 12 accomplices attacked his house and in indiscriminate firing, shot injured his brother Farhan Nawaz who later died when he was being shifted to Pirmahal THQ hospital.