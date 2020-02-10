Share:

Lahore (PR): 6th International Conference on contemporary issues in business management was organised at the University of Central Punjab Lahore. This conference was aimed at analyzing what “responsible and sustainable business” means in the context of emerging markets. In addition, the said conference aimed to explore how the management community of emerging markets, could best support the development of sustainable innovation and responsible management in collaboration with policy makers, NGOs, media, and other stakeholders interested in the new roles. The conference provided a unique opportunity to network with the business community and international keynote speakers from France, Spain, Marcedonia and Australia. Realizing the need to carry businesses in a responsible and sustainable fashion, ICIBM 2020 focused on key areas including International Trade and Emerging Markets, Governance Issues in Emerging Markets, Human Resource Management in Emerging Markets,Marketing, Advertising and Branding of Innovative Products, Leadership Innovation, Decision Making and Change Management, Business Education in Emerging Markets, Globalization Regional Integration, Productivity and Economic Growth, Financial Systems in Emerging Markets, Entrepreneurship in Public and Non Profit Sectors. Amongst the speakers were Prof. Dr. WafaKhlif; Professor of Management Accounting- researcher Resident Faculty, Dr. Ahmed Raza Bilal; Associate Professor (Head Postgraduate Degree Program) Faculty of Business at Sohar University Oman, Dr. Jeremy Philip Brown; Assistant Professor, Faculty of Business at Sohar University Oman, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq; Professor Finance and Accounting at IUBH University of Applied Sciences in Germany, Conference Chair; Dr. Faisal Mustafa, Provost University of Central Punjab, Conference co-chair; Prof. Dr. AtherAzim Khan, Associate Dean, UCP Business School, Conference Secretary; Dr.RubinaTashfeen, Associate Professor, UCP Business School.