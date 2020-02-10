Share:

Islamabad - The water storage capacity in the country’s reservoirs have reduced by almost 30 per cent or 5 MAF owing to silting in the last five decades and the proposed hydropower projects to be completed till 2025 the country will only achieve the storage it has lost since 1960s.

Overall all the three dams water reservoirs have lost around 5 MAF space or 30 percent due to siltation in the reservoirs, with Chashma leading the row with 61 percent or 0.440, Tarbela 41 percent or 3.80 MAF and Mangla 11 percent or 0.881 MAF, official documents available with The Nation reveals.

Initially the storage capacity in the country’s three reservoirs was 18.645 MAF but was reduced to 13.681 MAF as around 4.965 MAF was lost due to siltation. The installed hydropower generation capacity in the country is 9406 MW.

To enhance the country’s water storage and hydropower generation capacity currently at three different levels efforts are under way which includes the federal government and WAPDA projects, provincial projects and the projects executed through Private Power Infrastructure Board. The federal government and WAPDA are executing three different categories of future projects and they includes short term, medium term and long term. The water reservoir projects that are planned to be completed till 2025 will hardly take the country storage capacity to the level when all the reservoirs had their full capacity.

The short term projects cover the period till 2025 and water projects will have the storage capacity of 5 MAF water storage and with the hydropower generation of 4600 MW. The hydro power projects include Mohmand,Nai Gaj,Naulong, Kurram Tangi-I,Sindh Barrage,Keyal Khwar, Dasu (Stage-I),Tarbela 5th Ext and Harpo HPP. The medium term projects cover are likely to be completed till 2030 and dams being constructed in this period will have the storage capacity of 8 MAF and will generate 16,000 MW of electricity. The project include, Diamir Bhasha dam,Dasu (Stage-II), Kurram Tangi-II, Chiniot, Bara, Tank Zam, Murunj, Hingol, Dudhnial, Thakot, Patan, Lower Palas, Phandar, Basho.

In the long term focusing on 2050 the proposed hydropower projects have the storage capacity of 28 MAF and power generation of 18,400 MW. The proposed hydroprojects are Shyok, KBD (Subject to consensus among the Provinces),Skardu, Mid Ranjha, Akhori, Dhok Abbaki, Rohtas, Bunji,Yulbo and Tangus Till 2050 when the final phase of the hydropower projects will be completed it is hoped that the country will add 39000 MW hydropower to the system and the storage capacity will increase to 41 MAF. However all the projects in three phases are subject to approval and funds availability.

Beside the hydropower projects executed by the federal government and WAPDA, there are several hydropowers being implemented by provinces and PPIB. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government is also executing hundrads of small and medium size hydroprojects.

The capacity of small hydroprojects starts from 1 MW while in the medium size projects the provincial government is executing project with 500 MW capacity.

Similarly, Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) is currently handling 17 hydropower projects of 6,550 MW in the private sector which are at different stages of implementation.