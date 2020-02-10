PESHAWAR - The third Friday Market was organised by the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Government Technical Vocational Centre for Women Gulbahar. The Friday Bazaar was inaugurated by Rabia Basri, a Member of the Provincial Assembly, along with President Women Chamber of Commerce Ms. Rukhsana, Vice President Shabnum Riaz, Nabila Farman of SIMEDA, Sharaf Khattak of First Women Bank and Zar Jaanat.
After the opening, all the ladies visited the stalls and saw the products made by the business women. Handicrafts, cosmetics, bedding, precious stones, jewellery stalls were set up in the market.