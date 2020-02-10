Share:

PESHAWAR - The third Friday Market was organised by the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Gov­ernment Technical Voca­tional Centre for Wom­en Gulbahar. The Friday Bazaar was inaugurated by Rabia Basri, a Mem­ber of the Provincial As­sembly, along with Presi­dent Women Chamber of Commerce Ms. Rukhsa­na, Vice President Shab­num Riaz, Nabila Farman of SIMEDA, Sharaf Khat­tak of First Women Bank and Zar Jaanat.

After the opening, all the ladies visited the stalls and saw the prod­ucts made by the busi­ness women. Hand­icrafts, cosmetics, bedding, precious stones, jewellery stalls were set up in the market.