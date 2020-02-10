MARDAN - Markaz-e-Tanzeem-e-Tajiran (MTT) Provincial Secretary General and Member of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Zahir Shah has been made the convener of the Central Standing Committee on Afghan Transit Trade 2020, which is important between Pakistan and Afghanistan, a press statement issued here on Sunday said.
Mian Anjum Nisar president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) appointed him as convener of the Central Standing Committee for Afghan Transit.
According to the statement he will work on trade affairs and exports and imports and will play his role in resolving the problems and obstacles in the way of trade between the two countries.
It may be noted that Zahir Shah remained member of the committee in 2015-16. Zahir Shah, the convener of the Central Standing Committee, while talking to The Nation said that a meeting would be held soon with all the responsible officials to make Pak-Afghan Transit more active.
He added that in this connection all the hurdles would be removed. He added that in this regard a meeting would be held with Afghanistan, along with the members of the Federation of Pakistan, the Pakistani Embassy and Commercial Consulate in Afghanistan, the Afghanistan Commercial apparatus based in Pakistan, Commandant Khyber Rifle, Customs personnel and other responsible officers to discuss the issues.
He added that in this connection he would send detailed report to the Federation of Pakistan, ministries and related institutions so that a stronger and comprehensive strategy could be adopted in the future with this route through the Central Asian countries. He added that our business relations should be stronger and stronger, so as to bring about a positive change in the economy of the country.