MARDAN - Markaz-e-Tanzeem-e-Ta­jiran (MTT) Provincial Secretary General and Member of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Zahir Shah has been made the convener of the Cen­tral Standing Committee on Afghan Transit Trade 2020, which is important between Pakistan and Af­ghanistan, a press state­ment issued here on Sun­day said.

Mian Anjum Nisar pres­ident of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) appointed him as convener of the Central Standing Committee for Afghan Transit.

According to the state­ment he will work on trade affairs and exports and im­ports and will play his role in resolving the problems and obstacles in the way of trade between the two countries.

It may be noted that Za­hir Shah remained mem­ber of the committee in 2015-16. Zahir Shah, the convener of the Central Standing Committee, while talking to The Nation said that a meeting would be held soon with all the re­sponsible officials to make Pak-Afghan Transit more active.

He added that in this connection all the hur­dles would be removed. He added that in this re­gard a meeting would be held with Afghanistan, along with the members of the Federation of Pa­kistan, the Pakistani Em­bassy and Commercial Consulate in Afghanistan, the Afghanistan Commer­cial apparatus based in Pakistan, Commandant Khyber Rifle, Customs personnel and other re­sponsible officers to dis­cuss the issues.

He added that in this connection he would send detailed report to the Federation of Paki­stan, ministries and re­lated institutions so that a stronger and compre­hensive strategy could be adopted in the future with this route through the Central Asian coun­tries. He added that our business relations should be stronger and stronger, so as to bring about a pos­itive change in the econo­my of the country.