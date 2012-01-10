

AN actress suing IMDb for revealing her real age has unveiled her identity in a court filing.

Huong Hoang has accused the website and parent company Amazon of breach of contract, fraud, and violation of privacy and consumer protection laws.

She is demanding over $1m in punitive damages as well as $75,000 in compensatory damages, claiming she suffered from age discrimination when IMDb used information from her credit card to reveal she is 40.

Her IMDb page lists her as playing Ghetto Girl Three in Hoodrats 2: Hoodrat Warriors and Sandy in Gingerdead Man 3: Saturday Night Cleaver. The Texan, who was born in Vietnam, also states that she only uses her Americanised name Junie Hoang and has experienced further discrimination after her real name was listed on the site.

She was forced to file a new lawsuit after Amazon complained about her anonymity, citing judicial transparency, according to The Hollywood Reporter. –DS