ISLAMABAD - Dr Naeem Taj, a surgeon of the Capital Hospital CDA, has earned fame and prestige for the nation by registering his name in the Guinness Book of World Record by removing 25.5 cm long gallbladder through 1 cm incision.

Dr Naeem after operating 70-year-old patient Rasheeda Bibi at CDA hospital removed 25.5cm long gallbladder from her body. This is the longest ever gallbladder removed laparoscopically in medical history. Guinness Book of World record has awarded Dr Naeem Taj of CDA with the certificate of “world’s longest gallbladder removed through laparoscopy”. Earlier, an Indian Doctor removed a gallbladder of around 24 cm through open surgery. Dr Naeem Taj has also performed other distinctive surgeries to operate longest appendix and maximum numbers of stones in gall bladder.

Addressing the ceremony to give away the world record certificate to the surgeon, Dr Naeem Taj dedicated the award to the whole nation. He also told the audience if he was given opportunities, resources and encouragement than he could achieve good name for Pakistan in this field.

Executive Director Capital Hospital, Dr Saddique Akbar Satti on the occasion said that he was proud of his surgeon Dr Naeem Taj and expected much more on his credit due to his sheer talent.

Chairman CDA, Engineer Farkhand Iqbal addressing the audiences said that it was an honour and moment of prudent not only for capital hospital but for capital development authority, the whole Pakistani nation and above all for the Muslims as they are pioneers in medical surgery.

The Chairman CDA said that new generation should learn advanced skills in surgery as well It is an honor that CDA has such competent doctors like Dr Naeem Taj who have skills of the advanced procedures in surgery and our young doctors can get training in Pakistan and patients can benefit from it.