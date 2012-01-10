

FAISALABAD - Gas suspension to industry has drastically impacted the industrial productivity as it has witnessed a decline of 14 per cent in October and 20 per cent in November. The phenomenon has affected millions of daily-wagers, workers and vendors of textile industry badly.

These remarks were expressed by Rana Arif Tauseef, Chairman Pakistan Textile Exporters Association while talking to newsmen here on Monday.

Substantiating his argument, Rana Arif said that textile exports in October last year were 1,181 million dollars which declined to 1,022 million dollars in October of the current financial year. Similarly last year in November, textile exports were 1,031 million dollars which have gone down to 819 million dollars in the current fiscal. Export volume of value added textile items have also showing a downward trend. In October, export of bed wear declined by 28%, knitwear 26%, towels 12%, and garments 14%. Similarly in November, export of cotton cloth declined by 22%, bed wear 40%, knitwear 38% and towels 22%. If this trend continues, textile exports declining ratio could reach 300 million dollars in December and 400 million dollars in January and the export target seems to be a far cry, it was contended. He said that gas outages in Punjab had been foiling all efforts to improve productivity and exports and the government should resolve gas crisis for improving exports. Pakistan is in dire need of enhancing exports to provide some cushion to its sagging economy. Rana Arif forewarned the government of impending down sliding in the wake of drastic loadshedding of gas resulting in sharp decrease in productivity and joblessness. Gas crisis has almost devastated the manufacturing and industrial sectors in the entire province, rendering export units dysfunctional and this situation is resulting in the loss of production and cancellation of export orders. On other hand, the regional rivals are creeping into our traditional markets throwing the Pakistani textiles out, he said. Government should adopt proactive approach instead of focusing on short-term solutions must develop long-term and sustainable plans to ensure consistent supply of gas for industrial sector, he said and added that still the government could not announce and implement a viable solution to overcome gas crisis.

Textile sector was the most labour intensive sector employing millions of workforce and also large number of ancillary sector. Hence the survival of the textile industry was in the greater national interest. Closure of gas has endangered millions of dollars worth export orders of textiles. To sustain the industry and to provide employment to labour force of the country, gas should be provided to textile industry, he added. The PTEA chairman urged the government to speed up its efforts to overcome gas crisis. He said that Pakistan exports mostly depend on textile and due to outage of gas supply, country’s export will not grow as targeted. He emphasized that government should ensure supply of gas to industries to avoid troubles in the production process.