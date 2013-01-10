CHOLISTAN – The residents of Cholistan appreciated the steps of the Cholistan Development Authority Managing Director Javaid Mehmood Akhter against corrupt revenue staff, and demanded recovery of illegally allotted land to them. They said that revenue staff of CDA was taking bribe from the poor against their legal rights. While on the other hand, dozens of Patwaris of CDA staged protest against the MD in favour of a Girdawar who was dismissed on corruption charges. There were some complaints against Girdawar Jaan Muhammad for receiving bribe from dozens of people for allotment of land and also allotted land illegally with the help of several Patwaris. Taking action, Managing Director CDA Javaid Mehmood Akhter dismissed Girdawar Jan Muhammad on account of Bribe charges, encroachment of state land alongside the Abbasia Canal and adjoining areas and other malpractices and also initiated inquiry against several Patwaris.

While, Patwaris on strike alleged that CDA Officer Abdul Lateef on behalf of MD bounded them to take Rs100,000 as bribe from each allotee for giving them Rights of Ownership (Patta Jat) and a Colonization Officer II also forced them for giving illegal possession of Cholistan land to residents of Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan. On their refusal, they said, they were being victimised by the MD.