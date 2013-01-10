







LAHORE - The Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Nazimul Hassan took another U turn by assuring Pakistan Cricket Board that they will now tour in May, it has been learnt.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) must link the Bangladesh team tour with the Pakistan players' participation in the Bangladesh Premier League to be started in April. The BCB authorities started feeling the heat of its second edition of the Bangladesh Premier League in the absence of Pakistani players. The foreign players were reluctant to appear in the BPL due to delay in their first edition's payments and irresponsible attitude by the organisers.

The Bangladesh team was due to tour Pakistan in March 2012 and a team led by Bangladesh Cricket Board former chief Mustufa Kamal visited Pakistan to assess the security and other arrangements for the players and mediamen and after visiting the venues and expressed their satisfaction over the security arrangements and left Pakistan in a happy mood.

But in the meanwhile a Bangladesh citizen filed a petition seeking cancellation of Pakistan tour on security grounds and Dhaka High Court issued an order to defer the tour for indefinite period.

PCB chief fulfilled his promised to support Bangladeshi candidate for the post of ICC vice president and Mustufa Kamal was elected vice president of ICC.

In December 2012, newly elected BCB president Nazimul Hasan reportedly told PCB that their team is ready to visit Pakistan for one T20 and an ODI to fulfill the commitment made by the former chief Mustufa Kamal,

At that time it felt that the efforts of Pakistan Cricket Board chief Zaka Ashraf has started yielding the fruit as he is struggling hard to bring international cricket back to Pakistan.

But after the passage of two weeks the Bangladeshi cricket authorities took another U-turn and linked the tour with the ICC clearance and nomination of officials for the short series and cancelled the January tour. Now they announced that their team will tour Pakistan in May to save Bangladesh Premier League from a total failure as no player interested in playing in the league due to delay in payments to the players by the organisers.

As many as 42 Pakistan players shown their interest in playing in the Bangladesh Premier League and a few players have been hired by different franchises owners during the first auction held in December. Those includes; Imran Nazir, Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzak. But due to start of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in which best players participation look in doubt as PCB might not relieve them for the event.

Feeling the pressure of failure of second edition of Bangladesh Premier League the BCB now reportedly said that their team will now tour Pakistan in May to save their league from disaster.

According to a report, BCB president Nazmul Hassan did not get any confirmation from his Pakistani counterpart Ch Zaka Ashraf regarding the participation of players in the second edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 during a meeting held recently in New Delhi.

"Our president (Nazmul Hassan) requested the PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf to release all available players if it is not possible to send the PCB-contracted players to the BPL. PCB chairman (Zaka Ashraf) noted it down. Nobody made any commitments during their meeting. But we are hopeful that the Pakistan player will play the BPL," said BCB's media committee chairman Jalal Yunus.

"They talked about bilateral cricket issues and among other things the Bangladesh team's tour to Pakistan and participation of Pakistani players in the 2nd edition of the Bangladesh Premier League T20 were discussed," Yunus was quoted as saying in the board's official statement regarding the meeting.

"The BCB president assured Zaka Ashraf that he will have detailed discussions on the Pakistan tour with the board's ad hoc executive committee on his return to Bangladesh after attending the Asian Cricket Council meeting in Kuala Lumpur," he continued.

"The two boards also decided to work closely to identify an appropriate time to tour Pakistan," he added.

Though Pakistan Cricket Board reportedly said that the players will be given NOC but in the prevailing circumstances it looks impossible.

Meanwhile, the cricket circles were of the view that first Bangladesh fulfils its commitment and tour Pakistan first then PCB issues the NOC to players for their participation in Bangladesh Premier League. The participation of the Pakistani players became a cause for concern after BCB postponed the Tigers' proposed short trip to Pakistan a little more than a week ago.