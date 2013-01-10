RIHANNA, The Black Keys, Mumford & Sons, Taylor Swift are set to perform at next month’s Grammy Awards.

The acts are all nominated for awards on the night and will take to the stage on Sunday, February 10. Mumford & Son and the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach have six nominations each while Rihanna has three and Swift has two.

Kanye West, Jay-Z and Frank Ocean also lead the pack with six nominations but one person who missed out on any is Justin Bieber. The teen heartthrob was snubbed at this year’s event and told Ellen DeGeneres that he was disappointed. He said: ‘A big bummer, I would say that it’s definitely, I was looking forward to but I know it will happen one day… I’m so young. I’m only 18. I’m just blessed to be able to do what I love everyday.’

The Black Keys’ Lonely Boy, Kelly Clarkson’s Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You), fun,’s We Are Young featuring Janelle Monáe, Gotye’s Somebody That I Used to Know featuring Kimbra, Frank Ocean’s Thinkin Bout You and Taylor Swift’s We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together are up for Record Of The Year. The 55th Grammy Awards will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. –Metro