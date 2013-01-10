

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and United States on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing economic relations to the full potential of the two countries.

US Ambassador to Pakistan Richard Olson called on Federal Minister for Finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh here and discussed issues of mutual concern.

The Finance Minister informed the US ambassador that welfare of the poor segments of the society remains the top priority of the democratic government and that efforts have been made to provide necessary funding for uplift of the masses. He said that despite financial constraints, adequate funds are being provided for public welfare projects. The minister informed the ambassador that the government has reached the poorest of the poor to provide them relief under a number of initiatives including Benazir Income Support Program, which is being successfully carried out to reach to the target communities.

Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh further said despite energy scarcity and not an ideal security situation in the country, the economic indicators are showing positive trend, which reflect resilience of the country’s economy. He said that due to successful economic policies of the government, Pakistan is witnessing lowest inflation rate in the region and Karachi Stock Exchange has emerged as the best performing stock exchange in the world.

Olson said that economics stability of Pakistan is an encouraging sign. He informed that the United States is assisting Pakistan in many public welfare projects and will continue to do the same in future to further cement the relations.