ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Justice Party Friday filed a petition in the Supreme Court saying political and military authorities by enacting 21st amendment have given life to the ‘doctrine of necessity’

The petition is moved through Ikram Chaudhry advocate under Article 184(3) of the constitution, making the Federation through Secretary Law and Justice, Ministry of Defence, National Assembly and Senate as respondents.

The petitioner prayed the court to declare the 21st constitutional amendment and creation of military courts on the touchstone of Article 8 of the constitution, denying fundamental rights of fair trial and due process through independent and impartial courts and having similar rights guaranteed as other citizens under Articles 4, 5, 8, 10, 10-A, 25, 29, 175, and 203 of the Constitution was ultra vires and against basic features of the constitution.

The petition further pleaded that the 21st constitutional amendment by amending Article 8, 175 and first schedule of the constitution is ultra vires of the Constitution without lawful authority, without jurisdiction, malafide and is liable to be declared ultra vires. The petitioner also raised important questions regarding the enforcement of fundamental rights after the insertion of 21st amendment.

It is further stated that punishments under military courts are not only arbitrary and discriminatory but also in violation of Article 4, 9, 10, 10-A, 25 of the constitution.

The petition says that any army officer, who has no experience in the field of law, could have outlook, knowledge and understanding to try such cases, adding that procedure of military courts is violative of the fundamental rights by not providing the copies of evidence and judgment.

The petitioner has also raised question that whether under Article 184(3) of the constitution has the jurisdiction to look into the vires of any law and to do justice.

CJP URGED TO ORDER SHIFTING MILY CASES TO LHC PINDI BENCH

Chief Justice of Pakistan has been requested to direct the Lahore High Court to transfer those military cases to Rawalpindi bench where they were actually filed.

Nabeel Ahmed Khan, counsel for Nasir Javed Fakhri, wrote a letter to Chief Justice Nasir-ul-Mulk requesting him to pass an order to LHC to transfer his client and other military cases to Rawalpindi bench as the Ministry of Defence is also situated in Rawalpindi.

He stated that an FIR-304 was registered on 9th December, 2010 against unknown accused persons at Police Station Cantt District Hyderabad. Sequel to that Saleem Francis and Nasir Javed Fakhri were arrested for allegedly committing rape, theft and murder.

The arrest and investigation were carried out by military authorities and thereafter a secret trial was conducted wherein neither counsel nor family members were allowed to be present. The military court awarded death sentence to Saleem Francis and life imprisonment to Nasir Javed Fakhri on 22-01-2011. However, superior military authorities were not satisfied with the decision of the military court and referred the case of Nasir Javed Fakhri for revision to the same military court and clearly directed the court for enhancement of sentence. However, that military court declined to enhance the sentence and maintained his earlier decision of life imprisonment to Nasir Javed Fakhri.

The superior military authorities not satisfied with the verdict constituted another military court and sent the Fakhri case to it.

The court conducted proceeding and awarded death sentence to Nasir Javed Fakhri within 3 days. The accused being aggrieved had filed an appeal before the Army Court of Appeals, which was dismissed on 20-12-2012 without any judgment, whereas it was mandatory for the Court of Appeals to write a detailed judgment under Pakistan Army Act Rule 220.

The Fakhri’s counsel then filed a writ petition (2000/2013) before the Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench, in August 2013. The Bench considering the sensitiveness of the matter, asked for parawise comments from the military authorities/respondents, which had not been filed till date.

In the meanwhile, the writ petition No. 2000/13 along with other 68 cases of military persons were transferred from Rawalpindi Bench to Principal Seat at Lahore in utter violation of Article 37-D and 198 of the Constitution without the consent and notice to the counsel of petitioner.

The military authorities with malafide intentions, without the knowledge of the convict Nasir Javed Fakhri moved his mercy petition/appeal before the COAS and got it dismissed and now there are apprehensions that he would be executed without due process of law whereas his case is still pending before the Lahore High Court.

The counsel said he had filed a petition for early hearing before Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench but the Registrar office regretted to fix the petition with a view that the case has already been transferred to Lahore Bench.