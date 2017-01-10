KARACHI - The Sindh government on the occasion of third death anniversary of Sindh Police’s anti-terror cop Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam Khan on Monday named Beaumont Road after him.

Beaumont Road, located near PIDC and Civil Lines office of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), will now be known as ‘Chaudhry Aslam Shaheed Road’.

Fateha and Quran Khawani were also held a CTD Civil Lines in connection with the death anniversary.

On the occasion, SP Khan’s widow and his three sons were also present along with a large number of senior police officers and colleagues, including Karachi Police Additional IG Mushtaq Mahar and CTD Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi.

Mushtaq Mahar lauded the role of Aslam for breaking the backbone of terrorists in Karachi.

“Aslam was not only a cop, but was a pride of the nation as he sacrificed his life for the sake of the country,” Mahar added.

Besides police, politicians from Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Muttahida Qaumi Movement as well as people from different walks of life were also attended the event. Politicians also highlighted the role of the slain officer. “Despite several attempts on his life, Aslam continued his battle against the terrorists instead of surrendering before them,” said PPP leader Waqar Mehdi.

Aslam was killed in a deadly bomb attack at Lyari Expressway near Essa Nagri when he was on his way to office.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, the banned militant outfit, had claimed responsibility for the January 9 attack.

The law-enforcement agencies have on a number of occasions claimed to have killed those involved in the killing of the SP. The mastermind of the attack, Naeem Bukhari of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, had also been arrested by the military last year, and later a military court awarded him capital punishment when he was found guilty in the case.