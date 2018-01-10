GUJRANWALA - Dozens of workers of Aam Log Party (ALP) staged a protest demonstration against worst cleanliness across Gujranwala city on Monday.

The protesters, led by ALP Chairman Naseem Sadiq, chanted slogans against Mayor Sheikh Sarwat Ikram, saying the Municipal Corporation has failed to dump waste of the city. They said there are heaps of garbage on main roads and streets, adding the filthy atmosphere poses threat to health of citizens. They demanded the municipal corporation remove piles of trash from roads and streets, warning they will be forced to stage massive protests otherwise. “We will put this garbage on the chief minister’s way whose visit to Gujranwala is likely this month,” they warned.