ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday was informed that licenses of 16 pilots and 65 cabin crew members were suspended for holding fake academic degrees.

It was informed to a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in a suo motu case pertaining to verification of degrees of pilots and other staff members of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Justice Nisar directed the authorities concerned to handle the matter with care and to avoid dismissals carried out in haste or under pressure. He emphasized that PIA should only take action after conducting thorough inquiries.

The counsel for the PIA apprised the bench that except for six degrees all others have been verified. The six degrees that have not been verified belong to those who have foreign degrees.

Meanwhile, a dismissed pilot told the court that he was hired on an FSc degree, but his services have been terminated over an allegedly fake BSc degree.

Justice Nisar maintained that if anyone has any issues then they should approach the relevant forum in appeal.

He remarked: “The impression is that action is being taken in haste over the court order” adding that “we do not want to halt anyone’s source of income” but will not allow anyone to continue his work with fake academic degrees. The court subsequently disposed of the matter.