LAHORE - An accountability court on Wednesday extended for nine days the judicial remand of 16 accused who had been illegally appointed at stenographers the Punjab’s Central Police Office.

However, Special Judge Accountability Court Najamul Hassan extended the physical remand of one accused Ahmad Hassan for 10 days on the NAB request. The NAB prosecutor said that out of 272 stenographers, 22 were appointed illegally.

The National Accountability Bureau personnel presented the accused before the court and sought their physical remand. The accountability watchdog had unearthed a massive corruption case involving fake employment in the police department.

Over two dozen illegally appointed stenographers had served for six-years. As per initial investigation some corrupt police official had tempered record of the Punjab Public Service Commission to accommodate a total of 22 stenographers in the police department in 2012.

As per police sources, the accused were placed under suspension immediately after the NAB launched investigation into the fraud. The scandal was unearthed when a one of the victims filed a complaint before the NAB complaining that he had been deprived of his right to job by corrupt polic clerks who tampered the official record and inducted the accused in place of real candidates.

As per a notification issued by the Central Police Office (CPO), “…the recommendation letter relating to recruitment to the post of stenographers in the Punjab Police Department – 2011/2012… and the press note uploaded on the PPSC website on 21.04.2012, there is difference in the name, father’s name/domicile of some candidates.”

The notification says, “In view of the above, the following stenographers presently serving in various regions/units are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect and closed to Admin Branch, CPO Lahore on administrative grounds till further orders.”