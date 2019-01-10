Share:

An accountability court on Thursday deferred indictment of anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood in a case pertaining to alleged financial irregularities in the Pakistan Television (PTV).

The accountability court judge deferred the indictment after Masood’s counsel raised objections on certain charges added to a challan against his client. He reserved a verdict on the counsel’s objections and is likely to pronounce his verdict soon.

Earlier, on Jan 9, Masood approached the Supreme Court seeking post-arrest bail in the Pakistan Television (PTV) corruption case. He moved a bail petition in the top court through his counsel challenging the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) verdict that rejected his bail plea.

He submitted in the petition that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had failed to present evidence to corroborate charges leveled against him and pleaded the court to order his release on bail.

On Dec 22, an IHC bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiani rejected the bail of the anchorperson who has been accused of embezzling Rs 37 million during his tenure as managing director of PTV, and awarding contracts to a fake company.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Masood paid the company a sum of more than Rs3 million at the time of the agreement as the firm was registered in Lahore and provided catering services.

On Nov 23, last year, Masood was arrested from the IHC premises after a bench revoked his bail in the case.