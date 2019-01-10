Share:

The Accountability Court on Thursday indicted Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former federal minister for communications Dr Arbab Alamgir and his wife Asma Alamgir, a former MNA.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against the couple for allegedly accumulating assets worth Rs332 million which were beyond their known sources of income.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Ishtiaq heard the case against Dr Arbar and Asma today and indicted them after the respondents concluded their arguments. The court summoned four witnesses on January 24.

While speaking to the media after the hearing, Dr Arbab said, “Our properties belong to our ancestors and have been in the family for the past 200 years.”

“I also informed NAB about the properties that are not in my name,” he added.

Furthermore, Asma while speaking to the media termed NAB “a joke” and said, “A reference was filed against us but not against former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervaiz Khattak.”

Demanding that Khattak’s name be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL), Asma said, “The references that have been filed against us are incorrect as we pay taxes.”