MUZAFFARGARH - The ACE claimed to have arrested two naib Tehsildars over illegal transfer/ sale of 2,800 canal precious agricultural land. A case in this connection has already been registered against them.

The ACE had registered a case no-24/18 against Atta Shah and case no-16/17 against Aftab Kareem Qureshi on charges of illegal transfer and sale of state land after a thorough investigation. According to ACE Circle officer Waseem Akbar Leghari, both the revenue officers will be produce in a local court for obtaining physical remand of the accused.

He informed that proceeding is underway to recover 1,800 canal land whereas 1,000 canals have already been recovered from different persons.