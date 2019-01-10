Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan U-16 recorded a comfortable five-wicket win over Australia U-16 in the first 50-over match of the five-match series at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai on Wednesday.

Pakistan chased down the 171-run target for the loss of five wickets in the 40th over to go one-up in the series. The second match will be played on Friday at the same venue. Openers Haseebullah Khan (33, 6x4, 46b) and Ali Hassan (21, 4x4, 16b) got the team off to a flying start in their run-chase as they put on 36 runs. After Ali’s departure, Haseebullah consolidated the position with a 42-run alliance with Sameer Saqib (15).

Captain Umer Eman contributed 20 off 30 balls with three fours, Kashif Ali scored 28 off 24 balls with four fours and a six, and Aseer Mughal chipped in with 22 not out with a four and two sixes from 43 balls. Aseer put on 33 runs for the unfinished sixth wicket with wicketkeeper Zubair Shinwari (13 not out) as Pakistan achieved the target with 62 balls to spare.

Earlier, Australia, put into bat, were dismissed for 170 in 44.3 overs. The total was built around a 60-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Nivethan Radhakrishnan and Noah McFadyen after the Australia teenagers had slipped to 94 for six in the 28th over. Radhakrishnan, who was one of the two batsmen to fell to Umer, scored a well-made 44 off 62 balls. His innings included four fours and one six.

McFadyen batted equally well for his 48 off 66 balls that included four fours and one six. The next best contribution came from skipper Jamison Murphy, who contributed a sedate 22 off 44 balls before he was cleaned up by Pakistan’s star bowler Ahmed Khan. The fast bowler took three wickets for 30 runs in seven overs. Ahmed also dismissed both openers in a probing opening spell that put the tourists on the back foot

Left-arm chinaman Faisal Akram also claimed three wickets,or conceding 33 runs in 9.3 overs. The spinner kept a tight leash on the scoring besides chipping away with crucial wickets towards the backend of the innings.

SCORES IN BRIEF

AUSTRALIA U16: 170 all out, 44.3 overs (Noah McFadyen 48, Nivethan Radhakrishnan 44, Jamison Murphy 22; Ahmed Khan 3-30, Faisal Akram 3-33, Umar Eman 2-24)

PAKISTAN U16: 171-5, 39.4 overs (Haseebullah Khan 33, Kashif Ali 28, Aseer Mughal 22 not out, Ali Hasan 23, Umer Eman; Nivethan Radhakrishnan 2-31).