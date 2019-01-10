Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed police officials for strict action against those illegally occupying the properties of others and involved in drug peddling activities.

He made these directions while chairing a meeting here at Rescue 15 which was attended among others by SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (Industrial Area) Sumera Azam, SP (City) Saad Aziz, SP (Rural) Muhammad Umer Khan, SP (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal, all Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPO) and Station House Officers (SHOs).

The SSP (Operations) reviewed the overall crime situation during the previous year and was told that 774 persons were held only in December 2018 besides recovery of looted items worth Rs 37.8 million from them. During this period, he was told that 102 persons were held for possessing illegal weapons while 18 Kalashnikovs, 12 guns, 66 pistols and 659 rounds were recovered from them. Similarly, Islamabad police arrested 249 accused in December 2018 and recovered 80 kilogram hashish, 13 kilogram heroin, 600 gram opium and 5711 wine bottles from them.

The SSP (Operations) was told that 37 proclaimed offenders and 38 court absconders were held during this period that were wanted by the police in murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and other criminal cases of a heinous nature. A total of 59 gamblers, 55 persons involved in property cases and 196 accused involved in cases of miscellaneous nature were also held in December 2018.

The SSP (Operations) said that Islamabad Police would ensure further effective action to curb crime during 2019 and those involved in drug pushing activities, supplying drugs at educational institutions and illegal occupation of land would not be spared.

He said that utmost efforts would be made to curb street crime and appealed the citizens to cooperate with police in efforts against anti-social elements. The SSP (Operations) also directed to issue show cause notices to five SHOs of City Zone, two SHOs of Saddar Zone, three SHOs of Industrial Area Zones and five SHOs or Rural Zone over poor performance. He also directed to submit reply within his office at earliest and also asked SDPOs to guide investigation officers to complete investigation of pending cases.

The SSP ordered for effective policing measures and asked the police officials to reach at the spot in case of any untoward incident.

He directed all police officials to improve their performance by effectively combating crime and to ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders at earliest. He directed police officials to take effective steps to control crime and adopt a professional and responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people. He categorically asked all the police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.

Waqar Uddin Syed stressed for speedy disposal of cases and their investigation purely on merit. He said that investigation on pending cases should be completed at earliest as progress on such cases would be reviewed. The SSP Islamabad stressed to adopt a polite attitude with public and to focus on resolving their public complaints. He also asked to ensure registration of cases on merit and to win the support of people through performance.

The SSP asked for objective patrolling measures in the city and to enhance vigilance at exit and entry points of the city. Meanwhile, Tarnol police arrested two dacoits of Afghan nationality and recovered 11 snatched cell phones, weapons, motorbike and other valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday. The nabbed have been identified as Aziz ur Rehman alias AJ and Abdullah alias Shahpur.

During preliminary investigation, they have confessed to committing 11 dacoities at gun point in the area of IJP Road, Naseerabad, Main G.T Road, Jhugi Syedan and its adjacent areas. Case has been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.