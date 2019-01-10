Share:

PESHAWAR - Afghan peace talks will not succeed without participation of Afghan government, ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan said on Wednesday, calling for inclusion of all stakeholders including the Afghan government in the peace negotiations.

Giving representation to Afghan government in peace talks is a must, he said while talking to a high-level Afghan delegation at Wali Bagh in district Charsadda.

Led by former Afghan interior minister and Chairman Afghan Peace Council Umer Daudzai and newly-appointed Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Atif Mashal and others, the delegation is visiting Pakistan and has so far held meetings with Pakistan’s foreign minister and others.

Afghan peace talks would succeed if it were held under the supervision of Afghan government as well as ensuring the participation of all stakeholders, Asfandyar Wali said, adding that China and Russia must be guarantors.

Pakistan’s Parliament has passed a resolution that the peace talks should be led by Afghan government. Taliban era would return if the Afghan government was not taken into confidence over the issue, he was of the view.

The Afghan delegation lauded the role of ANP and its leadership for backing the stance of Afghans and the Afghan government.

Asfandyar said that ANP would continue its struggle for peace in Afghanistan.

On this occasion, the delegation also conveyed a message of good wishes of Afghan President Dr Ashraf Ghani for Asfandyar Wali Khan.

